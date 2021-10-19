Teenager to face court over death of 14-year-old found at railway station

A police officer looks at floral tributes left at the entrance to High Street Station in Glasgowâs East End where teenager Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured on Saturday afternoon

A 16-year-old boy will appear in court in Glasgow on Tuesday charged in connection with the death of another teenager in the city centre.

Jason McLaughlin, 14, was found seriously injured at High Street railway station on Saturday afternoon and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Police Scotland said in a statement the 16-year-old boy had been arrested, charged and was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Officers said inquiries were continuing following the arrest.

James McParland, Justin’s headmaster at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, paid tribute to him, saying: “The community of St Ambrose High School is shocked and saddened by the death of Justin McLaughlin.

“Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school.”

An online Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S32-PO1

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2280 of Saturday October 16, while British Transport Police can be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 394 of 16/10/21.