Teenager charged with murder following death of 14-year-old in Glasgow

Police outside the station where Justin McLaughlin was found

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another teenager in Glasgow.

Justin McLaughlin, 14, was found seriously injured at High Street railway station on Saturday afternoon and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Saturday in connection with his death.

He was charged with murder and assault to severe injury.

The schoolboy died a short time after he was found (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 16-year-old was further charged with breach of the peace and possessing an offensive weapon.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody.

Earlier, Justin’s headmaster at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge paid tribute to him.

James McParland said: “The community of St Ambrose High School is shocked and saddened by the death of Justin McLaughlin.

“Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike.