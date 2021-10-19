Queen exclaims ‘Ah there you are’ as governor-general appears on call

☀️? Good evening, @GovGeneralNZ!

??Yesterday, The Queen spoke to Dame Cindy Kiro, who will this week be sworn in as the new Governor General of New Zealand.

?The Queen invested Dame Cindy with the traditional Insignia of the Governor General. pic.twitter.com/q1VhI5ReYQ

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 19, 2021