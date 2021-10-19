Man arrested over death threat sent to Labour MP released on bail

Labour MP Chris Bryant

A man arrested on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour MP Chris Bryant has been released on bail.

The 76-year-old, from Pontycymer, Bridgend, was taken in for questioning after a report was made by the 59-year-old politician on October 16.

Mr Bryant told the PA news agency that he called police after receiving a death threat via email.

It happened soon after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Essex.

The Rhondda MP said the level of vitriol was higher than he had known it in 20 years in Parliament and said his constituency office has been targeted in the last year by anti-vaccine and Brexit protesters.