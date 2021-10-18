Teenager charged after death of 14-year-old found at railway station

Train station death

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street railway station in Glasgow at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Justin McLaughlin, 14, died after being found injured (Police Scotland/PA)

Police launched a murder inquiry and said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The force said on Monday evening: “A 16-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the death of Justin McLaughlin in Glasgow on October 16.

“He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 19.”

James McParland, Justin’s headmaster at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, paid tribute to him, saying: “The community of St Ambrose High School is shocked and saddened by the death of Justin McLaughlin.

“Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school on their return on Monday morning.”

Floral tributes were laid outside the station (Jane Barlow/PA)

An online Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S32-PO1

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2280 of Saturday October 16, while British Transport Police can be contacted by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 394 of 16/10/21.