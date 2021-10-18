Prayer for those ‘who feel vulnerable in public service’ as MP remembered

A picture of Sir David Amess

The late Sir David Amess’s “kindness and commitment” is being remembered at a service in his honour near Parliament.

Prayers for the MP’s family, friends and colleagues are being offered at St Margaret’s Church, beside Westminster Abbey.

The service of remembrance will also pray for those who “feel vulnerable in public service”, with a hope for “peace in our land and an end to rancour and the threat of violence”.

Sir David was fatally stabbed while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex on Friday.

Monday’s service includes a reading by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and an address by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

According to an Order of Service, the Rev Anthony Ball, Canon of Westminster and Rector of St Margaret’s Church, will pray for “courage and strength” for all those affected by Sir David’s death.

He will say: “Here, in the Parliamentary Church, we come to mourn the untimely death of Sir David Amess MP, to pray for Julia, their family, and all who feel his loss so keenly, to remember the kindness and commitment of a friend and colleague, and to console each other in our grief.

“Here we acknowledge a shared sense of vulnerability even as we express the determination to maintain our public service. Here we seek God’s protection and the needful gifts of courage and strength for the days ahead.”