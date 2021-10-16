Soldier dies during exercise on Salisbury Plain

Soldier's boots

An investigation has been launched after a soldier died during a military exercise on Salisbury Plain.

The 23-year-old was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle in a training area near the village of Enford, Wiltshire, when the incident happened on Friday.

Wiltshire Police said a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and the Army has been launched.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating the circumstances following the death of a 23-year-old soldier at midday on October 15.

“He was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle and was taking part in a military exercise on Salisbury Plain Training Area near the village of Enford.

“This is now a joint investigation between Wiltshire Police, the Army and the Health and Safety Executive.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”

An Army spokesman added: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on Salisbury Plain Training Area.