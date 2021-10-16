Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘loses latest appeal in Iran’

Just spoke to my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard.

Nazanin has lost her latest appeal and her sentence of 1 year plus 1 year travel ban is upheld with no court hearing.

She could now be returned to prison at any time.

The PM must act now to #FreeNazanin

— Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) October 16, 2021