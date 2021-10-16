Boy, 16, on murder charge after teenager stabbed to death on playing field

Hazrat Wali

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a playing field.

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham, south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy from Hammersmith and Fulham was charged with murder on Friday and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Mr Wali was an Afghan refugee who came to the UK two years ago, according to the Evening Standard.

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.