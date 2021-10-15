Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far

The Southend West MP was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex at midday on Friday.

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Police said a knife was recovered.

– Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

– Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside the church and an air ambulance at the scene.

– Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said there will need to be a discussion in the coming days around MPs’ security and any measures to be taken.

– Former Conservative prime minister Theresa May said it was “heartbreaking”, adding: “A tragic day for our democracy.”

– Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside Parliament following Sir David’s death.



