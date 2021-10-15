Counter-terror police leading investigation into Sir David Amess killing

Sir David Amess death

The investigation into the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess is being led by counter-terror officers, Essex Police have said.

Chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington said the 69-year-old Southend West MP was “simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short”.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday and remains in custody.

Mr Harrington said “it will be for investigators to determine whether this is a terrorist incident”, adding they will be “keeping an open mind” over the motive.

Tory veteran Sir David had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.

Mr Harrington said officers were called to the scene to reports of a stabbing and the response of emergency services was “immediate”.

He said: “This was a difficult incident, but our officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service worked extremely hard to save Sir David.

“Tragically he died at the scene. A 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

“A knife was also recovered at the scene.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by officers from the specialist counter-terrorism command.”

Sir David Amess (PA)

Tributes have poured in for Sir David, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing him as one of the “kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.

Mr Johnson added Sir David provided “almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom”.

Sir David’s death echoes that of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016, who was fatally stabbed as she attended a constituency surgery.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said questions are “rightly being asked” about the safety of MPs and she will “provide updates in due course”.