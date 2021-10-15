ASA partners with TikTok to spread ad rule awareness on the platform

TikTok

The advertising regulator is working with a group of popular TikTok influencers to ensure posts on the platform are truthful and appropriate.

Nine influencers have made videos addressing key issues including misleadingness and making ads clear to followers, which will be uploaded over the next few days to the Advertising Standards Authority’s new TikTok account.

The ASA said it knew from the complaints it received how concerned people were with making sure the ads they see in social media were labelled clearly and upfront, and that they were truthful.

The ASA said: “People should be able to trust the ads they see, hear and interact with.

“Content creators, and the brands they partner with, risk eroding that trust and the authenticity they’ve built with their followers if they post ads that are misleading, harmful or offensive.

“It’s really important therefore that ads on social media follow the same rules that apply elsewhere.”

The nine TikTok creators – Doctor Ethan, Sherice Banton, Morgan M James, Michelle Eltman, Matthew and Ryan, Rene Cravings, Mum & a Mic, Mammy Banter and Florence Simpson – use the videos to discuss the importance of viewers being able to recognise posts that are advertising a product, and issues such as body image and harmful or dangerous behaviour.

Justin Davis, copy advice executive for the ASA, said: “We’re excited to work with TikTok and to partner with these creators to help spread the word about how and when the ad rules apply not only on TikTok but across social media platforms.

“We know that the majority of creators want to get it right and maintain trust and authenticity with their followers by being upfront and clear when their posts are ads; these videos provide top tips on how to make sure anyone who promotes a brand or product follows our rules and advertises responsibly.”

The ASA’s work comes after TikTok removed more than 80 million videos from the platform between April and June this year for breaking its content rules.

As part of the firm’s latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, the social media giant said the figure represented less than 1% of the total videos uploaded to the site in that time.