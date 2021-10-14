William quizzed on future as king, but says focus for 2050 is net zero emissions

"If we're not careful, we're robbing from our children's future".

? Join Prince William for a special episode of #BBCNewscast on the #EarthshotPrize — search ‘Newscast’ on your favourite Podcast provider to listen ? pic.twitter.com/x9mjD3iGzr

— #EarthshotLondon2021 Awards | Sunday 8pm BST (@EarthshotPrize) October 14, 2021