Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 309 (82%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 66 (18%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Trafford in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 1,942 new cases in the seven days to October 10 – the equivalent of 817.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 618.3 in the seven days to October 3.

Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 630.6 to 799.2, with 640 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 699.9 to 770.3, with 514 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (702.3); Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (540.4); and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (487.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ipswich (up from 514.0 to 749.4)

Woking (281.0 to 509.0)

Gosport (396.8 to 608.2)

Darlington (330.5 to 541.0)

Winchester (374.8 to 584.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 14 on the Governmen’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3.