Insulate Britain suspends road-blocking protests

UK NewsPublished:

The organisation has caused misery for drivers in recent weeks, blocking the M25 and other major roads.

Climate group Insulate Britain has suspended its road-blocking protests.

The organisation – which has caused misery for drivers with protesters sitting on the M25 motorway and other major roads – said it will stop its “campaign of civil resistance” until October 25.

The statement came a day after protesters clashed with furious motorists who were being held up by their actions (Insulate Britain/PA)

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the group wrote: “Insulate Britain would like to take this opportunity to profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused over the past five weeks.

“We cannot imagine undertaking such acts in normal circumstances. But the dire reality of our situation has to be faced.

“We invite you to make a meaningful statement that we can trust… that your Government will take the lead needed to insulate and retrofit our homes.”

