Hamleys unveils most wanted toys for Christmas

The Educational AR Globe

Toys that encourage imagination in children are tipped to be top sellers this Christmas as parents seek to counter a “year on screens”, retailer Hamleys has said.

This year sees the most-wanted toys encouraging role play and creativity and allowing families to play together after last year’s Covid-restricted celebrations, the store said.

The top 10 list includes racing cars, traditional family board games, Playmobil and Lego and the LOL! Movie Magic Dolls, which allow children to play with friends and create their own story lines.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Dolls (Hamleys/PA)

Lego’s Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course encourages children to team up for real-life social play, while those with dreams of travelling again can turn to the Playshifu AR Globe with interactive and education cultural information.

The annual Hamleys toy predictions come as retailers suggested people who know what their children want this year consider buying early, amid concerns that supply chain issues could lead to some shortages ahead of Christmas.

Magix Mixies Cauldron (Hamleys/PA)

Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys, said: “Our 2021 top picks for the most wanted toys this Christmas include accessible toys that will really allow children to harness their creativity and imagination.

“From the innovative and creative to the digital and classic toys on offer, we can see imagination really playing its part this year, bringing in-person ‘together-play’ back for the festive season.

“Creating Christmas magic feels more important this year than ever, and we think the top 10 toys will have families playing and creating memories together for Christmas and beyond.”

Playmobil Special Operations Police Robot (Hamleys/PA)

Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year are: