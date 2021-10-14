Covid-19 case rates among schoolchildren in England hit new high

School pupils

Rates of new cases of Covid-19 among schoolchildren in England are at their highest level since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, new data shows.

A total of 1,120.8 cases per 100,000 people aged 10 to 19 were recorded in the seven days to October 10, up week-on-week from 1,061.8.

The rate for five to nine-year-olds is 574.2, up week-on-week from 484.2.

For both age groups this is the highest weekly rate since this data was first collected in October 2020, according to the UK Health Security Agency (HSA).

Case rates are currently rising in all age groups in England.

The lowest rate is among people aged 80 and over, at 110.8, up from 90.2.

Rates are also increasing in all regions of England, with the East Midlands recording the highest rate of 488.7 cases per 100,000 people, up week-on-week from 450.0.

Yorkshire and the Humber has the second highest rate at 453.4, up from 409.0.

London has the lowest rate at 214.2, up from 204.6.

Dr William Welfare, incident director at the HSA, said: “Case rates of Covid-19 remain high across the country and have been slowly rising.

“As winter approaches, help protect yourself against Covid-19 and flu by washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask in crowded places. When meeting people inside, open windows and doors to ventilate the room.

(PA Graphics)

“If you are offered a vaccine for either Covid-19 or flu, please take it. If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, get a PCR test.”

The figures also show the rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England stood at 6.0 per 100,000 people in the week to October 10, up from 5.7.

Admission rates were highest in north-east England, at 10.0 per 100,000 people.