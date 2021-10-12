William interviewed about climate change for BBC Newscast

William's Newscast interview

The Duke of Cambridge is to appear on a special edition of BBC Newscast to discuss climate change.

William was pictured being interviewed by Newscast’s Adam Fleming at Kensington Palace, in the run up to the inaugural Earthshot Prize award ceremony this Sunday.

The 30-minute one-to-one conversation will be broadcast on TV and as a podcast on Thursday, with Fleming promising it would feature a quiz.

EXCITING! The Duke of Cambridge will be on #BBCNewscast on Thursday to talk about @EarthshotPrize and @COP26. (And of course there’s a quiz.) https://t.co/34YmB1h1WX pic.twitter.com/MXIH8hTCAQ — Adam Fleming (@adamfleming) October 12, 2021

The duke, smiling broadly, looked relaxed in a blue open-necked shirt as he sat in an antique-style armchair, holding a card with the Newscast logo.

In front of the duke and the presenter were two Newscast branded mugs.

Newscast is billed by the BBC as a “lighthearted discussion of the week’s political events”.

Fleming and the duke also sat down to watch excerpts from the BBC series The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet together.

William’s ambitious £50 million Earthshot initiative aims to find solutions to the planet’s problems throughout the next decade.

Look who dropped in for tea ?☕ Join Clara Amfo and @radioleary as they host the first-ever #EarthshotPrize Awards. Streaming at 8pm BST Sunday 17th October on @BBCiPlayer, @BBCOne and @discovery https://t.co/lWI4cKuT2Z #EarthshotLondon2021 pic.twitter.com/TClbWOEWti — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) October 10, 2021

The winners in the five categories this year will each receive £1 million to develop their projects after being picked by a judging panel.

William and the Duchess of Cambridge are attending the star-studded ceremony, hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday.

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and KSI are among those performing and Dame Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah will be handing out the awards.