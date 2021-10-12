Queen uses walking stick at Westminster Abbey service

Centenary of the Royal British Legion

The Queen used a walking stick when she attended a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The 95-year-old Queen was handed the stick after stepping from her state limousine, and appeared to be moving freely as she walked to her seat for the start of the service.

She used the stick again as she left. It is believed to be the first time she has used a walking aid at a major public event.

The Queen is welcomed by the Dean of Westminster (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Queen, who is the Royal British Legion’s patron, did not arrive by the traditional great west door but via the poet’s yard entrance, a shorter route to her seat.

Both developments are understood to be tailored for the Queen’s comfort.