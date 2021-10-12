No jackpot winner so record £184m EuroMillions is still up for grabs

EuroMillions tickets

Nobody won Tuesday’s record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, which means there will be another chance to collect the huge prize on Friday.

Such was the interest in the massive jackpot that a last-minute rush for tickets caused the National Lottery website and app to run more slowly, meaning some hopefuls were not able to buy a ticket at all.

The National Lottery said: “Sorry if you were unable to buy a ticket for tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

“This is the biggest ever EuroMillions jackpot, and there was a huge influx of players trying to buy a ticket before the cut-off time, and this caused the website and app to run slower than normal.”

The biggest ever #EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs TONIGHT! ? €220,000,000 / £184,000,000 Find out how the Jackpot Cap works here: https://t.co/vxfOJnwtgg pic.twitter.com/jSalwvBqkg — EuroMillions (@UK_EuroMillions) October 12, 2021

No tickets across the nine European countries which play EuroMillions matched Tuesday’s numbers, which were 6, 13, 22, 45 and 49 plus the Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

On the EuroMillions website it says the odds of picking five numbers and the two Lucky Stars is one in 139,838,160.

The jackpot reached 220 million euros, at which point it is capped and cannot roll over again, after nobody won the £174 million EuroMillions jackpot on Friday.

It stays at that level for a further four draws if no-one claims the winnings.

It must be won in the fifth draw, and if no ticket matches all the numbers it is shared among all those ticketholders who are one number short. That could result in many new multimillionaires.

If the sum is won by a single UK ticket it would eclipse the previous top UK prize of £170 million, won by an anonymous EuroMillions ticketholder in 2019.

With that sum under their belt, one UK winner could count themselves richer than the singer Adele, whose net worth is £130 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

They could buy a house in each of the top 10 priciest streets in the UK, including in London’s Kensington Palace Gardens, where the average house price is nearly £30 million.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s all to play for on Friday night as the whopping EuroMillions jackpot of an estimated £184 million remains up for grabs.

“EuroMillions has now hit its cap, which means any money that would have gone into the jackpot will now boost prizes in the next winning prize tier.

“If one UK winner banks the lot, they would instantly become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this extraordinary prize.”

Frances and Patrick Connolly from Northern Ireland scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2019 (Liam McBurney/PA)

There have been five UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year, including the anonymous winners of £122 million in April and £111 million in June.