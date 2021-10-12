Minister to open new Portrait of Northern Ireland exhibition

Conor Burns

UK Government minister Conor Burns is to open a new Portrait of Northern Ireland exhibition in Belfast.

The display will feature more than 100 pieces of art showcasing significant people and places from the last century, showcasing local artists and the geographical, social and political landscape.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s marks its centenary this year.

The artists are either from Northern Ireland or have worked there, such as Paul Henry, William Scott, Joy Gerrard, Willie Doherty and Susan McWilliams, with Turner Prize nominees included alongside emerging artists from Belfast School of Art.

Northern Ireland Office minister Mr Burns said the exhibition as displays the “breadth of talent of Northern Ireland artists right across generations”.

“The Portrait of Northern Ireland art exhibition is such an important initiative, particularly for emerging artists seeking to establish themselves on the cultural scene,” he said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the very best of Northern Ireland art, and I would encourage everyone to visit the exhibition over the next few weeks to support the artists and view the range of artwork on offer.”

'Portrait of Northern Ireland: Neither and Elegy nor a Manifesto' opens to the public from 2pm on Tuesday 12th October. Featuring over 100 artists who explored perspectives of Northern Ireland’s people & landscapes from the 1920s until the present day.https://t.co/wby7xOksAp pic.twitter.com/ZHAoukqTno — GoldenThreadGallery (@goldenthreadg) September 29, 2021

Curator Shan McAnena said: “It has been a privilege to bring together these beautiful and profound works and acknowledge the contribution of many of the key artists who have emerged from this part of the world over the past 100 years.

“The works in the exhibition give a sense of the development of fine art practice here since the 1920s and capture artists’ responses to the landscape and experience, both particular and universal, of the people who have lived in this place and who continue to make Northern Ireland their home.”

The Portrait of Northern Ireland – Neither an Elegy nor a Manifesto exhibition is being supported by the NIO as part of its centenary programme.