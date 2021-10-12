Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People queue to receive a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 276 (73%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 101 (27%) have seen a fall.

Trafford in Greater Manchester has the highest rate, with 2,009 new cases in the seven days to October 8 – the equivalent of 845.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 531.2 in the seven days to October 1.

Wellingborough in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 566.9 to 780.5, with 625 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 671.4 to 770.3, with 514 new cases.

Torfaen has the highest rate in Wales (712.8); Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (529.8); and Stirling has the highest rate in Scotland (460.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Trafford (up from 531.2 to 845.6)

Ipswich (486.1 to 707.5)

Wellingborough (566.9 to 780.5)

Ashfield (448.0 to 646.7)

East Northamptonshire (464.8 to 646.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 1.