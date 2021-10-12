Johnson and Sturgeon playing to political base as planet burns, claims Davey

Sir Ed Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has accused Scotland’s First Minister and the Prime Minister of playing to their own political base instead of focusing on the climate crisis.

Speaking during a visit to Scotland, Sir Ed attacked both Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson, as well as their respective parties, for “behaving like children” instead of “focusing on the fight to save the planet from burning”.

“I think both of them (Scottish and UK governments) have got a greater record talking about it than they have acting on it,” he said.

He added: “My overall take, when I look at what the UK Government is doing and what the Scottish Government is doing, I’m afraid, despite all their talk, Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon seem more interested in playing to their base rather than focusing on the fight to save the planet from burning.”

The Lib Dem leader also raised the disagreement between the two sides on freeports, which have been opposed by the Scottish Government in favour of its own green ports initiative.

The UK Government proposals would see different tax and customs rules imposed in selected areas around ports in a bid to improve the local economy.

The Scottish Government proposals would impose fair work responsibilities on the businesses operating within the zones, along with requiring a commitment to fighting climate change.

Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee announced last month that the proposals would move forward north of the border.

Speaking about the dispute around freeports and green ports, Sir Ed said: “You’ve got Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak playing to their own crowd, you’ve got Sturgeon et al playing to their crowd.

“All they’re both doing is conspiring to undermine the potential for new manufacturing and new green jobs in Scotland.”

The Lib Dem leader attacked both the Prime Minister and First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’ve got one offer from the UK Government, different offer from the Scottish Government and the fact they can’t agree is getting in the way.”

He added: “All I’d say to them is ‘can you bang your heads together? Can you sort yourselves out? You’re actually undermining the economy of Scotland’.

“They’re behaving like children frankly.

“They’re playing to their base while they’re failing to come together to stop the planet from burning.

“We need this investment, we need it now, it’s great for the economy.