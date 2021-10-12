CCTV footage released in hunt for Marcus Rashford mural vandal

The damaged mural

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to over the vandalism of a mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford.

No arrests have been made over the defacing of the artwork in Withington, Manchester, following England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The word “f***” was scrawled over the mural in Copson Street and the words “shit” and “bastard” were also written beside the word “Sancho”.

Rashford and his teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who all missed penalties, were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the game on Sunday July 11.

Thousands of messages of support were added to the mural after the attack (PA)

CCTV footage from that evening shows a man with his hood up acting suspiciously near the mural.

He is seen looking in different directions before he walks away and then comes back into view.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “We have followed all lines of inquiry available following the vandalism of a mural on Copson Street, Withington, in the aftermath of the European Championship final earlier this year in July.

“Since the incident, officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to.

“The footage is not the best quality but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.

“Anyone with information can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 4973 quoting incident 453 of 12/07/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”