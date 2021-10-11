Man seriously injured and police officers ill after chemical incident

A police officer

A man has been “seriously injured” and several police officers are receiving medical attention following a chemical incident in Sheffield.

Police were called to the Park Hill flats off Duke Street on Monday evening, where officers found a “seriously injured” man in his early 30s.

Crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and the man was given CPR.

However, officers arriving at the scene also fell ill from an “unknown chemical” – and several are now receiving medical attention.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police warned the public to avoid the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

“Fire crews are currently determining the cause of the effects and the police officers affected are receiving medical attention,” the statement said.

“No surrounding flats have been evacuated and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public, but people are asked not to approach the scene while emergency services personnel continue their work.”