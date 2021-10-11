Man, 34, admits to manslaughter of hotelier Sir Richard Sutton

Sir Richard Sutton death

A 34-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton but denied his murder.

Thomas Schreiber, of Gillingham, Dorset, also entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court to the attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard’s partner.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

Victim Sir Richard Sutton owned a string of leading hotels in London (PA)

Rob Welling, prosecuting, told the court that the manslaughter plea was not acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and the case would proceed to trial on November 29. The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded Schreiber in custody until then.

Police were called to an address in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, Dorset, at 7.30pm on April 7. They found Sir Richard, who owned a string of top hotels in London, and Ms Schreiber with serious injuries.

Sir Richard, 83, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9.15pm. An initial post-mortem examination indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest, police previously said.

Ms Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million – a rise of £83 million on the previous year.

The guide said Sir Richard’s company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.