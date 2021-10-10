Treasury denies talks with Business Secretary over energy crisis support

A domestic gas ring

Hopes that firms could receive a major package of support to weather the energy crisis this winter faded as the Treasury denied there have been talks with the Business Department.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday that he is working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help industry as wholesale gas prices spiral.

But a senior Treasury source insisted to the PA news agency that no such talks have taken place despite firms pleading for help to prevent further collapses.

Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights will stay on in the UK this winter as firms warned they may have to reduce working hours to sustain themselves during the crisis.

The minister guaranteed he will keep the energy price cap for consumers in place throughout the winter but said he will not “bail out failing energy suppliers”, though he did not rule out a cap for firms.

Asked if he has approached the Treasury about subsidies, he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “No, I haven’t. We’ve already got subsidies in place and it’s very clear that a lot of those are working.

“On the consumer side we’ve got an energy price cap, and on the industry side we have measures where we support industries, heavy electricity users.

“What I’m very clear about is we need to help them get through this situation – it’s a difficult situation, gas prices, electricity prices are at very high levels right across the world and of course I’m speaking to Government colleagues, particularly in the Treasury to try and see a way through this.

“I can’t come on your programme and say we’re going to have a price cap because we’re trying to work out what the nature of that support might be.”

ENERGY UPDATE Protecting consumers from rising global gas prices is my top priority The Energy Price Cap is holding back a wave of instant bill increases. It will remain in place, and at the same level, this winter To date, @Ofgem has moved 1.7m customers to new suppliers 1/5 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 7, 2021

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged it is a “critical situation” but denied he has asked for billions of pounds worth of support when asked about whether he is considering a price cap for businesses or a winter package.

He told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I’ve not asked for billions, we’ve got existing schemes. I’m working very closely with Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, to get us through this situation.”

But it was heavily disputed whether the Chancellor or his department have been involved in any talks.