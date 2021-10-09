Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car and stabbed by driver

Police stock

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car and then stabbed while with a child in Cumbria.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred at around 2:30pm on Saturday in the Woodend area in Egremont.

A red Kia Rio was in a collision with a woman in her forties and a boy of secondary school age.

The driver, a man in his twenties, left the car and assaulted the woman, leaving her with non-life threatening stab wounds to the arm.

She was later taken to Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle.

The child suffered minor injuries, he was taken to hospital as a precaution and discharged.

Police were later called at 2:44pm to a report of a single vehicle collision on St Bees Road involving a red Kio Rio.

Officers attended and located a man in his twenties in a woodland area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.