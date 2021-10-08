Covid infections among young secondary pupils increase – ONS

Pupils in face masks

The proportion of young people at secondary school to have had coronavirus has increased to one in 15, new figures show.

But while the number of people testing positive for the virus is estimated to have increased in England it has fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Around one in 70 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to October 2, up from one in 85 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

(PA Graphics)

One in 70 is the equivalent of about 786,300 people.

At the peak of the second wave in early January, around one in 50 were estimated to have coronavirus.

The ONS said rates have increased for those in school Years 7 to 11, people aged 35 to 49 and those aged 70 and over.

The percentage testing positive decreased for those in school Year 12 to age 24, while the trend was uncertain for all other age groups, it added.

Around one in 15 children in school Years 7 to 11 are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to October 2 – the highest positivity rate for any age group and up from one in 20 the previous week.

Our latest results from the #COVID19 Infection Survey show increasing infection rates in England, uncertainty in Wales and decreases in both Northern Ireland and Scotland in the week ending 2 October 2021 https://t.co/MqwIGRatcp pic.twitter.com/yF2M51qoSL — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 8, 2021

Positivity rates for the over-70s were still low at one in 170, but this is up from one in 190 the previous week.

Sara Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “There is a mixed picture of infection trends across the UK once again, with the largest increase seen in England.

“This has been largely driven by a notable increase among secondary school pupils, likely reflecting their return to school in September.”

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in all regions except the East of England where the trend is uncertain, the ONS said.

#COVID19 infection rates increased in people aged▪️ school Year 7 to Year 11▪️ 35 to 49 years▪️ 70 years and over. The percentage of people testing positive was highest in those aged school Year 7 to Year 11 (6.93%) https://t.co/R9BxUJ0dIg pic.twitter.com/iRL9N6zHWj — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 8, 2021

Yorkshire and the Humber and the East Midlands had the highest proportion of people of any region likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to October 2, at around one in 55.

London and eastern England had the lowest at around one in 90.

In Wales, around one in 55 people were estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to October 2, unchanged from the previous week and still the highest since the week to December 23 2020.