What the papers say – October 7

Thursday’s papers are led by reaction to the Prime Minister’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference.
The Times,The Guardian and i report business leaders have reacted with anger to Boris Johnson’s address. He has been accused of making them scapegoats for labour shortages after the PM said firms should not use Brexit as an excuse for “failing to invest in people”.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Johnson’s pledge not to build houses on “green fields”, while the i says the PM “shrugs off Britain’s cost of living crisis”.
Metro says the “banter-packed” speech pleased the party faithful, but was “short on policies”.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, ran an illegal phone hacking racket in the UK.
Some 100,000 pigs face being culled due to an abattoir staff shortage, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Financial Times leads with see-sawing natural gas costs after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to stabilise the soaring global energy prices.
And the Daily Star says TV psychic Uri Geller has claimed aliens were to blame for the outage which impacted Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this week.