Rainy Manchester ponders fighting climate change with solar farm

Politicians are considering buying a solar farm in Manchester in the fight against climate change.

Councillors in the northern city, famed for its cloud and rain, say it will cost up to £30m but as a renewable source of energy will help to reduce carbon emissions.

However, local politicians were informed that a feasibility study had concluded nowhere in Manchester was suitable for a solar farm.

The study and an “options appraisal” carried out by the public sector advice body Local Partnerships say a solar photovoltaic (PV) facility, also known as a solar or sun farm, would last up to 40 years and represent a good return on investment for Manchester City Council.

But as no suitable sites for a solar farm, which would have to be 100 hectares – around the size of 150 football pitches – can be found in Manchester or Greater Manchester, the council may need to look elsewhere in the country.

Councillor Tracey Rawlins, executive member for environment for Manchester City Council, said: “Some people will have a chuckle at the idea that Manchester might invest in solar power generation.

“We’re famed for many things but, while our weather is actually better than its stereotypical image, wall-to-wall sunshine isn’t one of them.

“Climate change, though, is no joke and we are determined to ensure that we take radical steps to maximise the council’s use of renewable energy and help meet our target of at least halving our direct emissions by 2025.

“We are committed to playing our full part in cutting carbon emissions and limiting the effects of climate change.”

Another option identified is for the council to negotiate a power purchase agreement, or agreements, directly with a renewable energy facility so it can be confident exactly where and how its energy has been sourced.