Bias and discrimination ‘hold women back from finding work’

Working-age women

Nearly two in three women in the UK believe bias and discrimination are still holding women back from finding work, a survey suggests.

More than two in five (41%) women worry that their gender is a barrier to finding a new job and 30% worry their race is a barrier, according to research commissioned by one of the country’s largest education companies.

A survey from educational publishing group Pearson suggests that nearly three in four (74%) women have concerns about finding a job that pays them enough to support themselves and their families, while nearly half (49%) are concerned about finding a job that will allow them to care for their families.

Overall, 65% believe bias and discrimination are holding women back from finding work, while 63% worry their age is a barrier, according to the survey of 1,000 working-age women in the UK.

More than two in five (42%) women, who are employed or actively looking for work, cited maintaining their mental health as their biggest stressor, followed by financial stability concerns (36%).

Nearly three in ten (29%) cited helping children with online schooling as one of the biggest stressors.

Women in the UK are most interested in having a competitive salary and flexible schedules (both 34%), mental health services (32%) and remote work options (19%) from their employers.

Pearson commissioned a survey of 6,000 working-age women in the United States, Brazil, China, India, Mexico and the UK, with 1,000 women per nation questioned.

It found that 68% of women globally, and 53% in the UK, say the Covid-19 pandemic has made them rethink their career path.

The survey, which was carried out between August and September, suggests nearly half (48%) of women globally are planning to change jobs or start working in the next six months, compared with 37% in the UK.

Nine in ten women globally, and 85% in the UK, say they will make at least one move in the next year to boost their job prospects or change careers.

But only 7% of women in the UK said they plan to start their own business in the next year, compared with 20% of women globally, the survey shows.

Globally it is Generation Z women (those born between 1997 and 2012) who are more likely than other age groups to want employers to offer training to prevent sexual harassment (15%).

Freya Thomas Monk, senior vice-president of Pearson tests of English, said: “Coming out of the pandemic we see women rethinking their career paths, using the next twelve months to seek out new job opportunities or rejoin the workforce, for instance.