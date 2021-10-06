Scottish scientist jointly wins Nobel Prize in chemistry

David MacMillan

Scottish scientist David WC MacMillan and German scientist Benjamin List have jointly been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Professor MacMillan, of Princeton University in the US, and Professor List, of Germany’s Max Planck Institute, were given the prize for developing a new way of building molecules, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which organises the awards.

“Building molecules is a difficult art. Benjamin List and David MacMillan are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis,” the academy said in a statement.

“This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener.”

The pair are said to have developed this third type of catalyst independently of each of other, in 2000.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.” pic.twitter.com/SzTJ2Chtge — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021

It is known as asymmetric organocatalysis and builds upon small organic molecules.

The prize amount is 10 million Swedish kronor (£800,000).

Johan Aqvist, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said: “This concept for catalysis is as simple as it is ingenious, and the fact is that many people have wondered why we didn’t think of it earlier.”

The academy said Professor MacMillan was born in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, in 1968.

Princeton University said he gained his undergraduate degree in chemistry at the University of Glasgow in 1991, before being awarded a PhD in organic chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, in 1996.