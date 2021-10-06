Police staff member faces gross misconduct proceedings over Keyham shooting

UK NewsPublished:

Jake Davison, 22, was given back his shotgun and certificate weeks before he killed five people in August this year in Keyham, Plymouth

Plymouth incident
Plymouth incident

A member of police staff has been issued with a gross misconduct notice over their handling of Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s application for a shotgun certificate and the later decision to return it to him weeks before the killings, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Davison, 22, shot dead five people in Plymouth – including a three-year-old girl – during a 12-minute shooting spree.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog is investigating how the apprentice crane operator was originally granted a shotgun certificate in 2017 by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Jake Davison shot dead five people before taking his own life (PA)
Jake Davison shot dead five people before taking his own life (PA)

The watchdog is also examining how Davison was handed back the weapon and certificate weeks before the shooting having been seized after admitting two assaults.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News