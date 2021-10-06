Police staff member faces gross misconduct proceedings over Keyham shooting

Plymouth incident

A member of police staff has been issued with a gross misconduct notice over their handling of Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s application for a shotgun certificate and the later decision to return it to him weeks before the killings, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Davison, 22, shot dead five people in Plymouth – including a three-year-old girl – during a 12-minute shooting spree.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog is investigating how the apprentice crane operator was originally granted a shotgun certificate in 2017 by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Jake Davison shot dead five people before taking his own life (PA)