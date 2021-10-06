Johnson brushes off crisis as he channels Thatcher at the Tory party conference

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party conference has focused on “getting on with the job” – as the slogan in Manchester proclaims – despite queues at petrol stations, protesters clogging major roads and warnings of empty shelves at Christmas.

Here is a look at some of the key points from the Tory jamboree.

Motorists queue for fuel as lorry driver shortages hit supply (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Crisis? What crisis?

With the military driving petrol tankers, fears over festive shortages and pigs being culled because there are no abattoir workers to slaughter them for market, you might expect ministers at the Tory conference to be consumed with worry.

But that was far from the case as Boris Johnson sought to brush off the supply chain crisis as the growing pains of an economy returning to health following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if there was a crisis, the Prime Minister said: “No, I think that on the contrary, what you’re seeing with the UK economy and indeed the global economy, is very largely in the supply chains the stresses and strains that you’d expect from a giant waking up, and that’s what’s happening.”

Mr Johnson rides a bicycle through the conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

– President Johnson

Mr Johnson was everywhere during the course of the conference, finding time to visit a youth centre, inspect a railway improvement project, ride a bike and pose with a digger during his time in Manchester.

His domination of the airwaves left little room for his Cabinet ministers and his popularity within the party off the back of 2019’s election landslide gives him a greater grip on power than any of his predecessors since Tony Blair.

Dominic Raab wants to sell levelling-up as a means of reducing the South East’s tax burden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– So, what is levelling-up?

It’s at the heart of Mr Johnson’s agenda, but more than 30 conference fringe events were devoted to deciphering what levelling-up actually entails.

The Prime Minister’s view is that “you will find talent, genius, flair, imagination, enthusiasm – all of them evenly distributed around this country – but opportunity is not, and it is our mission as Conservatives to promote opportunity with every tool we have”.

To Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who has a marginal seat in Surrey, “levelling-up” needs to be sold to southern voters as an opportunity to grow the economy outside the South East to make sure other parts of the country pay a greater share of tax, easing the burden on them.

For Rachel Wolf, one of the architects of the 2019 election-winning manifesto, levelling-up needs to mean cleaning up “graffiti on cenotaphs” and bringing hanging baskets to towns to restore civic pride.

Mr Johnson channelled Margaret Thatcher in insisting there is ‘no alternative’ (Neil Munns/PA)

– The Iron Lady looms large

Mr Johnson said Margaret Thatcher would have approved of the Government’s tax hikes to repair the damage done by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Margaret Thatcher would not have borrowed more money now, I’ll tell you that much for free,” he said.

He also borrowed the Thatcherite slogan “there is no alternative” to explain his plan for the economy, insisting that short-term labour shortages should not mean a return to mass immigration but would instead lead to a high-skill, high-wage society.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he believes the Tories will maintain their low tax reputation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Low-tax, high-tax Tories

At every opportunity, Conservative ministers were eager to say that the Tories are the party of low taxes.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, a Thatcherite former chancellor, said he was “confident” the Tories “will absolutely maintain our reputation as a low-tax party”.

This is despite the 1.25% hike to workers’ National Insurance Contributions which the Institute for Fiscal Studies said means “taxes will reach their highest sustained level in the UK”.