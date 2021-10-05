Stamps mark 150th anniversary of Rugby Football Union formation

Jonny Wilkinson on a stamp

A set of stamps is being issued to celebrate the 150th anniversaries of the formation of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the first international match between England and Scotland in 1871.

Rugby legends from the men’s and women’s game feature on the eight stamps including JPR Williams, Emily Scarratt, Danielle Waterman, Sophie Spence, Roy Laidlaw, Kim Littlejohn, Simon Geoghegan, Melissa Berry and Jonny Wilkinson.

One of the images celebrating the 150th anniversary of Rugby Football Union (Royal Mail/PA)

Images on the stamps are from the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final in 2014, the 1970 Five Nations Championship, the 2015 Six Nations, the 1984 Five Nations, the Women’s Home Nations Championship of 1998, the 1994 Five Nations, the Women’s Six Nations Championship of 2009 and the Rugby World Cup Final in 2003.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and Policy, said: “The sport of rugby continues to evolve today and is becoming an ever more inclusive sport – with almost three million women players across the world.

The images celebrate 150 years of the game (Royal Mail/PA)

“Increased diversity and inclusivity has seen the culture of the game change, both on and off the field. These stamps are a fitting way to mark Rugby Union’s long and extraordinary history.”