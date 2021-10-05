PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

Petrol station

Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about the staffing shortages which have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.

Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if there was a crisis, the Prime Minister said: “No, I think that, on the contrary, what you’re seeing with the UK economy, and indeed the global economy, is very largely in the supply chains the stresses and strains that you’d expect from a giant waking up, and that’s what’s happening.”

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said Mr Johnson “is so out of touch that he can’t see a crisis when it’s staring him in the face” as she highlighted teachers who could not get to school because they could not find petrol or those who will struggle after the Universal Credit cut.

“It is a crisis made in Downing Street and it’s the Prime Minister’s responsibility to sort it out,” the MP said.

The Prime Minister, attending the Tory party conference in Manchester, was pressed on what his plans are for staffing shortages that have hit the hospitality industry and led to farmers warning up to 120,000 pigs will have to be incinerated because of a shortage of butchery and abattoir workers.

“There is no alternative,” he told Channel 4 News from the Midland Hotel as he reiterated plans for investment and training for workers.

It was a phrase he repeated when asked about concerns about rising inflation and interest rates during the transition into his “new approach” after Brexit.

“In a famous phrase, there is no alternative. There is no alternative,” he told ITV News.

“We can do much, much better by becoming a higher wage, higher productivity economy. And, what I think … we’ve got a fantastic supply chain, fantastically clever people work on our logistics, and they will fix all these problems.”

He told BBC News “people have been worried about inflation for a long time and it hasn’t materialised”, and said he did not share others’ concerns.

“We’re moving to a new approach and I do not want to go back to what I think is a tired old failed approach, which people voted against twice in 2016 and in 2019,” he said.