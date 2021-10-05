Charles adds whisky to tea on a tour of businesses in Aberdeenshire

Royal visit to Scotland

Prince Charles added a tot of whisky to his tea on a visit to a kilt shop in Aberdeenshire.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, was given the cuppa and dram at Gibbs – Gentlemen’s Outfitter in Inverurie and decided to mix the two.

The store, which sells designer brands and formal wear for hire, including kilts, hosted the royal visitor as he toured local shops and the town’s farmers’ market on Tuesday.

Charles visited Inverurie farmers’ market (Jane Barlow/PA)

Earlier, Charles met one of the stars of the BBC’s series Trawlermen during a visit to Amity Fish Company Ltd in Peterhead.

The company is headed by renowned skipper Jimmy Buchan, who starred in the Bafta award-winning series.

Mr Buchan said: “We were proud to host a walk-through of our supply chain operations, where we explained our desire to improve on our sustainability footprint and how we are working to improve the integrity of our products during transit to customers.”

Charles also learned about the challenges to the business from Covid-19 and lockdown.

Charles during a visit to Amity Fish Company in Peterhead (Adam Parzniewski/PA)

Charles also visited Rora Dairy, which produces a range of Scottish yogurts on an organic family-run farm near Peterhead.

Bruce and Jane Mackie welcomed him to their farm, which has been selected to supply November’s Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Mrs Mackie said: “This year has been tremendously exciting for us all at Rora and we were delighted to welcome Prince Charles to the farm to show him the results of our work to improve biodiversity and sustainability here.

“Our organic certification and selection for Cop26 is recognition of our efforts and, like so many of our customers, we really feel that the prince, who is a farmer himself, understood and appreciated this.”

Charles had a tour of Aberdeenshire’s Rora Dairy (Chris Watt/PA)

Glen Garioch in Oldmeldrum, one of the country’s oldest distilleries, is also welcoming Charles during his royal tour of the north-east.

It is being renovated and upgraded following a £6 million investment from American drinks company Beam Suntory to reinstate more traditional production processes and reduce the distillery’s carbon footprint.