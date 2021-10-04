Public urged to be vigilant to combat crime and terrorism during Cop26

Police Scotland carry out security checks

Members of the public are being urged to be “extra eyes and ears for the police” during the Cop26 international climate summit in a drive to combat crime, including terrorism.

Police Scotland launched a six-week campaign to highlight anti-crime and anti-terror scheme Project Servator – an important part of the policing operation for the UN climate conference.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the opening of the event, which is taking place in Glasgow from October 31.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves, silver commander for the policing operation at the summit, said: “Cop26 is one of the largest policing operations the UK has seen and we plan to utilise all resources at our disposal to support the delivery of a safe and secure event.

“Project Servator has proven to be an effective tactic in helping to disrupt criminal activity and keep people safe and has been deployed successfully at major events in the past, such as the Commonwealth Games and Edinburgh Festivals.

“Support from businesses, partners and members of the public is vital to its success, which is why we are working with communities, British Transport Police and local authorities and councils across the country, including the host city of Glasgow. We can all play a part and I would encourage you to get involved.

“If there’s a Project Servator deployment taking place in your area, speak to our officers who will be happy to provide information and reassurance.

“Together, we’ll help keep Cop26 and Scotland safe.

“Remember if you see something suspicious, or if something doesn’t feel right, let us know immediately. You can do this by speaking to a police officer or calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Ahead of a six-week advertising campaign to remind people of the role they can play, Police Scotland said: “Key to the success of Project Servator is the support of the public to be extra eyes and ears for the police.”

Armed officers will provide support for Project Servator (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Officers on Project Servator are supported by specialist resources including police dogs and horses, armed units, CCTV operators and security staff.

Superintendent Dave Marshall, of British Transport Police, said: “We’ve been using Project Servator across the railway network for nearly six years now and seen first-hand the effectiveness of this tactic in deterring crime and terrorism, particularly when it comes to policing significant events.

“Project Servator will form a vital part of our policing operation for Cop26, as we work closely with Police Scotland and our railway partners to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public.”