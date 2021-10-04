Anne meets top female scientist and watches equine display during France visit

The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal has met leading female scientists and watched a demonstration of military equine skills during her visit to France.

Anne began her two-day trip to Paris on Sunday, and presented the winning trophies in Europe’s richest horse race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, won by the shock 80-1 outsider Torquator Tasso.

To celebrate Unesco’s 75th anniversary, Anne met several recent laureates and prize-winners of the Unesco-L’Oreal Women in Science programme on Monday, an initiative which recognises the work of women striving to tackle world challenges through science.

Professor Francoise Combes, awarded an honour for her groundbreaking contribution to astrophysics, was at the event along with fellow recipient Professor Edith Heard, a geneticist and developmental biologist.

The Princess Royal pictured planting a tree in the garden of the British Ambassador’s official residence during her official visit to France. Nicola Gleichauf/Frank Barylko

Earlier, Anne watched a display of equine skills by the Garde Republicaine, twinned with the Household Cavalry, and met service personnel from France and some from the Queen’s realms who have connections with the Princess’ regiments and corps.

Menna Rawlings, Britain’s Ambassador to France, said: “I am delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal to Paris for an exciting programme that reflects HRH’s interests as well as the UK and France’s shared values and engagement on the world stage.

“From promoting sustainability, to celebrating women at the cutting edge of science, to looking forward to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is a huge honour to host this visit and share with HRH what it means to be such close ‘voisins’ (neighbours).”

On Sunday, Anne planted a tree in the garden of the British Ambassador’s official residence, a ceremony attended by Ambassadors and representatives of some of the Queen’s Realm, including Australia, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis and the Bahamas.

The tree is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – an initiative to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 – and was the first to be planted in a British embassy for the project.