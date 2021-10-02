Wet and windy weather continues through the weekend

Hoping for something drier as we go into #SaturdayEvening?

Further #rain in many areas at first, this especially heavy in southeast England. Here, it will also be very windy with coastal gales ?️ ⚠️

Some #sunshine to end the day in the extreme west, but also some showers ?️ pic.twitter.com/khFka9OPO6

— Met Office (@metoffice) October 2, 2021