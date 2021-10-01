Women told to flag down bus or call out to passers-by if they don’t trust police

Women have been advised to wave down a bus or shout out to passers-by if they are stopped by a police officer they do not trust.

The Metropolitan Police made a string of suggestions on what people could do if they are approached by an officer but have concerns they are not acting legitimately as it set out a series of measures it was taking in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

It was suggested people should ask where the officer’s colleagues are; where they have come from; why they are there; and exactly why they are stopping or talking to them.

Anyone could verify the police officer by asking to hear their radio operator or asking to speak to the radio operator themselves, the force said, before suggesting those with concerns could shout out to a passer-by, run into a house, knock on a door, wave a bus down, or call 999.

The advice came as the Met said it would deploy 650 new officers into busy public places and increase patrols to do more to protect women and girls and help them feel safe.

The force also promised to “step up” patrols in areas identified as “hotspot” locations for violence and harassment, and plain clothes officers will now work in pairs where possible.

Scotland Yard police chiefs promised to publish a new strategy for tackling violence against women and girls, outlining how it will prioritise action against sexual and violent predatory offenders.