Government seeks fresh injunction on 10th day of Insulate Britain protests

A fresh injunction aimed at preventing climate activists from blocking roads is being sought by the Government.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he has instructed National Highways to apply for an injunction covering major roads in south-east England after Insulate Britain blocked three motorway junctions in London on Friday.

Mr Shapps added: “Activists who invade and glue themselves to roads and motorways represent unacceptable, disruptive and dangerous behaviour.”

A High Court injunction prohibiting people from blocking the M25 was obtained by National Highways last week but that has not stopped Insulate Britain.

On Friday activists sat on the road at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport, west London, Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross, north London, and Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, north London.

This is the 10th day in the past three weeks that the group has carried out protests.