Channel 4 apologises as technical problems continue

Channel 4 has said it is continuing to experience broadcasting issues after going off air last week because of a technical problem.

Since Channel 4 and More4 went off air, the broadcaster has subsequently said multiple times that issues have resurfaced.

On Friday, viewers reported on social media that they had experienced sound and picture issues with the broadcaster’s output.

The broadcaster apologised for the problems on social media.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We are still experiencing technical difficulties, especially with accessible versions of our shows.

“We’re very sorry and are doing all we can to fix the problem.”

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and 5, said last week the disruption was due to an “activation of the fire suppression systems” on Saturday evening.

Earlier this week E4 apologised after airing a repeat episode of Married At First Sight UK instead of the series finale.