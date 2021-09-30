Law must be tightened following Sarah Everard murder – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the law on violence against women and girls to be strengthened following the murder of Sarah Everard.

After a court heard details of how police officer Wayne Couzens kidnapped, raped and killed the 33-year-old marketing executive, Sir Keir said Labour is ready to work with Government to bring in legislation.

“We have got to change the law. We need a victims’ law. We have needed a victims’ law for years,” he told Sky News.

“We need better provision in relation to violence against women and girls in law. We have needed it for a very, very long time.

“If the Government were to put up legislation on violence against women and girls or on victims on the first Monday when we return after these party conferences, we will vote for it.”

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, said a review is needed to establish how Couzens was able to “slip through the net” despite a series of “warning signs”.

He told LBC radio: “That is the key issue – how did he slip through the net? There were obviously warning signs, so how did he get through?

“I know that thousands upon thousands of police officers doing a fantastic job are absolutely sickened by this.

“How on earth did he get through the net is the critical question that has got to be answered.”

However he rejected calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to be replaced in the wake of the case.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I have worked with Cressida Dick over many years in relation to some very serious operations when I was director of public prosecutions.