Eighth day of climate protests on M25

Insulate Britain supporters glued their hands to the ground on Junction 30 at Thurrock in Essex.

Police officers watch the M25 motorway

Climate activists have blocked part of the M25 for an eighth day.

Insulate Britain supporters glued their hands to the ground at Junction 30 at Thurrock in Essex.

Essex Police have arrested nine people on suspicion of obstructing a highway.

The force wrote on Twitter: “We are working to get the road reopened and traffic flowing again as soon as possible.”

It added: “We were called to reports of people blocking the road and officers responded within minutes.

“We are currently working to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

“We know this will be frustrating for people using the road but we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

