One in 10 breakdown policies do not cover drivers running out of fuel – study

A car running low on fuel

One in 10 breakdown policies has no cover for drivers who run out of fuel, analysis has found.

Some 89% of UK breakdown policies analysed by financial information business Defaqto will cover customers who run out of fuel.

Brian Brown, consumer finance expert at Defaqto, said: “With the current panic buying of fuel around the country, it is much more difficult to top up your vehicle.

“Inevitably, we are likely to see more people running out of fuel while driving. If this happens to you, and you have breakdown cover, your provider will most likely be able to help you out by towing you to a petrol station.

“Just because they will tow you to a petrol station, or give you enough fuel to get you to one, there’s no guarantee that the filling station will have fuel. And they will not tow you all over the country looking for fuel, so you still need to be careful.

“Even if you don’t have a standalone breakdown insurance policy, you may find that it is included with your vehicle insurance or even included as an extra with your bank account if you have a premium account.