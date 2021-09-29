Keir Starmer tells hecklers they can ‘chant all day’

UK NewsPublished:

The Labour leader faced chants of ‘shame’ from those opposed to his leadership.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has faced chants of “shame” and calls for Labour’s leadership to support a £15 minimum wage during his first conference speech.

Critics held up red cards in protest as Sir Keir delivered his speech, but the Labour leader hit back and asked whether the detractors were “shouting slogans, or changing lives”.

He said: “At this time on a Wednesday it’s normally the Tories that are heckling me, it doesn’t bother me then, and it doesn’t bother me now.”

And he was greeted with applause when he challenged hecklers.

Keir Starmer
Delegates applaud Sir Keir’s speech (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Keir was heckled on the £15 minimum wage as he paid tribute to the NHS workers who cared for his mother and those working throughout the pandemic.

Shouts were heard of “throw them out”, and were met with sustained supportive applause for the Labour leader.

A heckle of “it was your Brexit policy” could be heard as Sir Keir spoke of a serious plan for Government.

But after being interrupted again, he replied: “You can chant all day,” before being applauded by the audience.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News