Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 junction twice in a day

Insulate Britain protesters

Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the same junction of the M25 twice in less than six hours.

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, in Kent at about 7.30am on Wednesday morning, before returning at 1pm.

During the second demonstration, about 20 activists in high-vis jackets blocked the roundabout while one man superglued himself to a police car.

The environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite facing up to two years in prison (Insulate Britain/PA)

Officers from Kent Police could be heard asking protesters if they were aware they were obstructing a highway before telling them they were under arrest.

Protesters who were not glued to the floor were dragged or carried by officers to the centre of the roundabout.

Thirteen protesters remain superglued to the tarmac.