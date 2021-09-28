What the papers say – September 28

Calls for frontline workers including healthcare staff to be allowed to fill up first at petrol forecourts are splashed across many of the front pages.
The Army has been called up to “tackle UK’s fuel crisis”, reports the i, with The Independent saying soldiers will be deployed to distribute petrol as prices spike to an eight-year high.
The British Medical Association was among the groups urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give key workers priority at forecourts, according to The Times and the Financial Times.
The Daily Mirror reports unions are also calling for frontline staff to be allowed to fill up first, with The Daily Telegraph writing the plan to allow priority access is being considered under emergency Government measures.
The centre-left politician, Olaf Scholz, in pole position to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor, has said Brexit is to blame for the shortages situation, reports The Guardian.
Metro says “Britain gets back on board” public transport as a result of the “petrol crisis”, with data showing a 7% increase in London underground travel in one week.
Mr Johnson has called for a “thorough” inquiry into smart motorways following a Daily Mail undercover investigation which the paper says revealed they were “plagued with shocking failures”.
And the Daily Star reports scientists have claimed “we’re all at risk of diabetes if we can’t fit into the same trousers we could aged 21”.